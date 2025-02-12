John at the Mens Shed

John is restoring a carved lizard at the Mapleton Men's Shed. As far as we know it will be mounted on a wall at the bowling club. Despite it being a lizard, it is usually referred to as the 'big budgie' as it was a larger totem pole type of work with a cockatoo on top in tehg arden near the medical centre. Unfortunately the cockatoo was beyond repair, so it was cut off, the rest cut in half to make a flat back for mounting the lizard. No doubt I'll put a photo on here when it is finished and mounted.