Photo 1862
Kempsey Showground
The rather cute little 'check-in' hut at the Kempsey Showground camping area.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2025 8:19pm
Tags
nsw
,
phonephoto
