Photo 1863
Resting seagull
We are back down on the coast at Wangi Wangi. There were a few seagulls resting and I wondered if they were settled in for the night.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
2079
photos
51
followers
68
following
510% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
17th February 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
coolpixp900
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and light.
February 19th, 2025
