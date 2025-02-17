Previous
Resting seagull by jeneurell
Photo 1863

Resting seagull

We are back down on the coast at Wangi Wangi. There were a few seagulls resting and I wondered if they were settled in for the night.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
Beautiful close up and light.
February 19th, 2025  
