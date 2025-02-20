Sign up
Previous
Photo 1865
Library of a different kind.
What a lovely find on the path to Callala Bay. There are plenty of surf mats, bucket and spades, and an inflatable seahorse to borrow, play with and return. It was tempting to borrow the seahorse and float it down the creek.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Tags
nsw
,
phonephoto
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great idea.
February 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this wonderful and thoughtful idea.
February 20th, 2025
