Library of a different kind. by jeneurell
Photo 1865

Library of a different kind.

What a lovely find on the path to Callala Bay. There are plenty of surf mats, bucket and spades, and an inflatable seahorse to borrow, play with and return. It was tempting to borrow the seahorse and float it down the creek.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
Great idea.
February 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this wonderful and thoughtful idea.
February 20th, 2025  
