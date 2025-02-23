Previous
Camping at Bungendore by jeneurell
Photo 1866

Camping at Bungendore

Our van is the little A shaped one. It has been good camping here as we get to see the action in the showground. Yesterday there were sheep dogs rounding up sheep, and today a lot of horse and rider games.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely site for camping, beautiful shot.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact