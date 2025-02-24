Previous
Shadows and reflections by jeneurell
Photo 1867

Shadows and reflections

John inside Lindy Lee's sculpture at the National Art Gallery in Canberra.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact