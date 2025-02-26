Previous
Bungendore beauty by jeneurell
Photo 1869

Bungendore beauty

I wonder if it was someone's home in the past. The chimney suggests an inside fire and there is a water tank. Maybe a shepherds hut.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
512% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact