Photo 1870
Mt Stromlo observatory remains
All that remains of two of the Mt Stromlo observatories at Canberra. The larger one in the background is just a shell. Both were burnt in the disastrous 2003 Canberra bushfires. Ongoing legal battles added to their demise.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
2
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
26th February 2025 10:04am
Tags
architecture
,
act
,
nikond800
,
naturaldisasters
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great historical record photo!
March 11th, 2025
