Mt Stromlo observatory remains by jeneurell
Mt Stromlo observatory remains

All that remains of two of the Mt Stromlo observatories at Canberra. The larger one in the background is just a shell. Both were burnt in the disastrous 2003 Canberra bushfires. Ongoing legal battles added to their demise.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
March 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great historical record photo!
March 11th, 2025  
