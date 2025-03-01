Previous
Next
John at the cottage by jeneurell
Photo 1871

John at the cottage

The old cottage - actually quite a substantial house that was ruined by bushfire. The cottage belonged to the Green family for three generations for it became part of the Tidbinbilla National Park.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
513% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
March 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love your composition here with John seated in profile and the beautiful hills in the distance!
March 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact