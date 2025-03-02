Previous
The Boat Shed at Mossy Point by jeneurell
Photo 1870

The Boat Shed at Mossy Point

The Boat Shed basically hires out kayaks, but there were a few other things too. I took the photo from a jetty and also saw a stingray while doing so.
2nd March 2025

Jennifer Eurell

