Photo 1870
The Boat Shed at Mossy Point
The Boat Shed basically hires out kayaks, but there were a few other things too. I took the photo from a jetty and also saw a stingray while doing so.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
3
365
realme 5 Pro
2nd March 2025 1:17pm
nsw
phonephoto
