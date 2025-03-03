Sign up
Previous
Photo 1871
Driftwood shelter
Someone had gone to a lot of trouble to construct a shelter out of driftwood at Moruya Heads.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
beach
,
nsw
,
phonephoto
