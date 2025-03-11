Previous
Next
The canopy by jeneurell
Photo 1878

The canopy

Looking up into the relatively sparse canopy of the dry scherophyll forest at Currarong. The darker trees are probably Eucalyptus Botryoides and the white ones are scribbly gums.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and patterns in the sky!.
March 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful pov
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact