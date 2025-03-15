Previous
Kempsey Showground by jeneurell
Photo 1879

Kempsey Showground

Showgrounds are often good to camp in - usually a bit cheaper than caravan parks but with all basic facilities and often photogenic old buildings. I was lucky to get a foggy morning as well.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Jennifer Eurell

