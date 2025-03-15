Sign up
Photo 1879
Kempsey Showground
Showgrounds are often good to camp in - usually a bit cheaper than caravan parks but with all basic facilities and often photogenic old buildings. I was lucky to get a foggy morning as well.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
weather
architecture
nsw
nikond800
