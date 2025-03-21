Sign up
Photo 1883
Three me's
My husbands phone shot of me looking at my portrait in the 'Unfiltered' exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre. The double exposure photo was taken by Mary McGilvray.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
March 27th, 2025
