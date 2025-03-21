Previous
Three me's by jeneurell
Photo 1883

Three me's

My husbands phone shot of me looking at my portrait in the 'Unfiltered' exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre. The double exposure photo was taken by Mary McGilvray.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
March 27th, 2025  
