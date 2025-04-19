Previous
Fungi by jeneurell
Photo 1886

Fungi

This little fungi popped up on a stump in our front yard. The stump often has bracket fungi on it, but this one is different.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome ball and texture
May 1st, 2025  
