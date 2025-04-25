Anzac Day

A very wet Anzac Day at Mapleton. The horses are part of the Woombye Light Brigade - I don't know if we scored them because the Woombye ceremony was cancelled due to the weather and boggy ground, or whether it was just Mapleton's turn to have the horse and riders in our parade. It was nice to see them. Our ceremony was also moved from the cenotaph in the park due to the damp ground and held in the Mapleton Primary School hall. There was a big turnout despite the weather so many of us, including John and I, couldn't even get into the hall so heard everything from a rather inadquate loud speaker!