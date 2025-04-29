Previous
Scribbly Gum book by jeneurell
Photo 1889

Scribbly Gum book

I made this little book for an exhibition of artist books at Maleny. The exhibition starts on Friday 2nd May but I'll be away for a wedding on the Gold Coast, so looking forward to seeing what everyone else does when I get back next week.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful!
May 1st, 2025  
