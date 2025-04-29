Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1889
Scribbly Gum book
I made this little book for an exhibition of artist books at Maleny. The exhibition starts on Friday 2nd May but I'll be away for a wedding on the Gold Coast, so looking forward to seeing what everyone else does when I get back next week.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2116
photos
51
followers
68
following
518% complete
View this month »
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Latest from all albums
1885
1886
199
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
canon5d
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful!
May 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close