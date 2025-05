Tom

My second book for the exhibition is based on my father, Tom. Tom was a noisy sort of person - we never had to ask if Dad was home - you could hear him - talking, singing, whistling, hammering nails in things. But this is about his quieter side - his love, and use of the natural environment - fishing, prawning or just hopping out of the car and wandering off into the bush to chomp on a gum leaf.