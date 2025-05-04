Previous
Sunah and Nick by jeneurell
Photo 1892

Sunah and Nick

I couldn't resist an attempt at a flying rose petal photograph at Nick (great-nephew) and Sunah's wedding. The wedding was in the chapel at the InterContinental Resort at Sanctuary Cove - and three days at the resort was a lovely holiday as well.
Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely very nice
May 23rd, 2025  
Chris Cook
Such a happy momento of their big day.
May 23rd, 2025  
