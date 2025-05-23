Previous
Kookaburra by jeneurell
Kookaburra

This fluffy little fellow was just sitting in the sun on the phone lines outside our house this afternoon.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of it basking in the sun.
May 23rd, 2025  
