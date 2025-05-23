Sign up
Previous
Photo 1894
Kookaburra
This fluffy little fellow was just sitting in the sun on the phone lines outside our house this afternoon.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2119
photos
51
followers
67
following
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
Tags
bird
,
coolpixp900
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of it basking in the sun.
May 23rd, 2025
