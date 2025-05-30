Sign up
Photo 1897
Surprise spots
I've been taking some closeups with my Nikon Coolpix P900. These flowers are tiny - and I had no idea they had purple spots on them.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
0
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
home
,
flower
,
macro
,
coolpixp900
