Surprise spots by jeneurell
Photo 1897

Surprise spots

I've been taking some closeups with my Nikon Coolpix P900. These flowers are tiny - and I had no idea they had purple spots on them.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Jennifer Eurell

Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
