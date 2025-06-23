Previous
Soggy Botlebrush by jeneurell
I took off this morning to see an exhibition by a printmaking colleague Suzie Haddock at the Maroochy Bushlands Gardens. I checked the time the gallery opened so arrived in the rain at 9.30. Not a soul around. So I didn't get to see Suzie, or her exhibition - or even get a cup of coffee - I should have checked the dates as well as the opening times! Next week. I pottered around in the rain taking photos - so that is why I have a photo of a soggy bottlebrush to upload today. I met my sister-in-law for lunch, then went to the SCUM uke strumalong - so all in all a good day, even if not exactly what I'd planned.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Jennifer Eurell

Photo Details

