The Lookout - Meerkat

Meerkats often have someone on guard. It was a beautiful day at Australia Zoo - cool winter day and blue sky. First thing I did was drop my lens cap almost into the American Alligators pen! The second thing I did was put my foot in some boggy ground, overbalanced and tripped backwards on a log while taking a photo of a koala up a tree. I landed right side first between the log and the picnic table! Both staff and visitors fussed around making sure I was okay, so I have a sore arm, and a not so sore leg. Just as I was leaving the zoo I went back to where my lens cap was and reported it to the front deck, who radiod the 'reptile guy' who promptly went where I couldn't and retrieved the lens cap. I must say I was very impressed with the staff.