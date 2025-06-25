Previous
The Lookout - Meerkat by jeneurell
Photo 1903

The Lookout - Meerkat

Meerkats often have someone on guard. It was a beautiful day at Australia Zoo - cool winter day and blue sky. First thing I did was drop my lens cap almost into the American Alligators pen! The second thing I did was put my foot in some boggy ground, overbalanced and tripped backwards on a log while taking a photo of a koala up a tree. I landed right side first between the log and the picnic table! Both staff and visitors fussed around making sure I was okay, so I have a sore arm, and a not so sore leg. Just as I was leaving the zoo I went back to where my lens cap was and reported it to the front deck, who radiod the 'reptile guy' who promptly went where I couldn't and retrieved the lens cap. I must say I was very impressed with the staff.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Jennifer Eurell

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot. Glad you and your lens cap are okay.
June 25th, 2025  
