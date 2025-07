Pollen poles

No wonder the bees are attacted to the Camellia flowers - heaps of pollen on the anthers. It was my birthday today so my lovely husband bought me a new lens for my Nikon - a Laowa Macro 2X - so I can get in close and detailed. Note - I could do with better eyesight as well! I had to crop this one a bit as well - but I was quite pleased with it