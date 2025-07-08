Sign up
Lovelock
One lonely little lock on a fence. I'm sure any more will be promptly moved. Maybe this one got a reprieve as it is a double heart lock.
8th Jul 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana
ace
Fabulous selective focus and dof, I love the rusty textures and fence.
July 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
lovely focus - like the contrast between the rusty and not rusty
July 8th, 2025
