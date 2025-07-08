Previous
Lovelock by jeneurell
Photo 1911

Lovelock

One lonely little lock on a fence. I'm sure any more will be promptly moved. Maybe this one got a reprieve as it is a double heart lock.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Jennifer Eurell

Fabulous selective focus and dof, I love the rusty textures and fence.
July 8th, 2025  
lovely focus - like the contrast between the rusty and not rusty
July 8th, 2025  
