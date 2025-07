View from the Mapleton Pub

I had a long wait for my doctors appointment today - long enough that I went to the Op Shop, the library, the pub and the coffee shop! The Mapleton Public House is only a few minutes walk from home and we used to go there for a Guinness Pie occasionally - but since it has been revamped the meals have got more upmarket so most of the local just dont go there anymore. I must say though - the view is good.