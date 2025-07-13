Previous
Paper Daisy by jeneurell
Photo 1914

Paper Daisy

Even on f11 the field of view is very shallow in this close up. I'm using a Laowa 100mm F2.8 CA-Dreamer Macro 2X and still trying to figure out just what it does, and does not do.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Beautiful
July 13th, 2025  
Beautiful.
July 13th, 2025  
