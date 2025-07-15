Previous
Mapleton Mens Shed mural by jeneurell
Photo 1916

Mapleton Mens Shed mural

Work has started on the Mens Shed mural - so far so good. The building was the old forestry barracks building and I'm hoping that a least one tree feller will appear somewhere in it.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot of the work in progress.
July 15th, 2025  
