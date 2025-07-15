Sign up
Previous
Photo 1916
Mapleton Mens Shed mural
Work has started on the Mens Shed mural - so far so good. The building was the old forestry barracks building and I'm hoping that a least one tree feller will appear somewhere in it.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2150
photos
51
followers
64
following
524% complete
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Tags
mural
,
art
,
mapleton
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot of the work in progress.
July 15th, 2025
