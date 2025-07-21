Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1920
Still life
I couldn't resist arranging some bits and pieces I found in a box in my studio into a still life. The leaves are from the next door neighbours Tibouchina.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2158
photos
51
followers
64
following
526% complete
View this month »
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
Latest from all albums
209
1917
210
1918
211
1919
212
1920
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
stillife
,
nikond800
,
laowa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close