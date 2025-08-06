Sign up
Previous
Photo 1925
Cataracts
Right eye cataracts removed today and new lens inserted - left eye still to go.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
4
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2167
photos
52
followers
64
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1921
1922
27
28
214
1923
1924
1925
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
realme 5 Pro
Taken
6th August 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
jenny
,
phonephoto
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you! I understand it makes a world of difference. Best wishes on a strong and quick recovery!
August 7th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Speedy recovery wishes!
August 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Ann wrote, wishing you all the best.
August 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad it went well
August 7th, 2025
