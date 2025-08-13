Sign up
Photo 1928
Taste
Pepper and salt and a bit of parsley - the basics for many a meal.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
2170
photos
52
followers
64
following
Tags
kitchen
,
closeup
,
24-105mm
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
A stunning still life and beautiful lighting.
August 13th, 2025
