Crassocephalmum crepidiodes

Well I did think it was a Cobblers Peg so always pull out any growing in the garden - probably still need to, but its seeds are nowhere as near of a pest as the Cobblers Peg ones that stick to everything in great numbers. It is part of the Asteraceae family and an African native, but feels at home here on the NSW and Qld coast. It goes by a variety of names including Thickhead, Ebolo, Fireweed, Redflower ragleaf and Velvet plant. The seeds are only 2mm long and disperse with the help of a silk tuft of hair.
