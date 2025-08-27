Previous
Pink daisies by jeneurell
Photo 1935

Pink daisies

So pleased to see the daisies flowering again. I put two of them in pots last year on the verandah near the front door. They had pink daisies on them when I did so, but gradually they turned to white, so it is nice to see the pink ones back again.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact