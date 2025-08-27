Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1935
Pink daisies
So pleased to see the daisies flowering again. I put two of them in pots last year on the verandah near the front door. They had pink daisies on them when I did so, but gradually they turned to white, so it is nice to see the pink ones back again.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2180
photos
52
followers
64
following
530% complete
View this month »
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
Latest from all albums
1931
1932
1933
29
1934
30
215
1935
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
depthoffield
,
nikond800
,
laowa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close