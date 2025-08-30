Previous
Brush Turkey by jeneurell
Brush Turkey

They are not the prettiest bird but there are plenty of them around - especially in picnic grounds. We drove down to Wappa Dam today for a picnic lunch, and sure enough, one was there to meet us. They are also called a Bush Turkey.
Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Photo Details

