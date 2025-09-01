Sign up
Photo 1940
The milking shed
I've no idea why one cow was looking somewhat lost in the mailking shed. The rest are all in the milking stalls and once they are milked and fed that whole section (with the blue panels) moves up and the cows will move en masse into this section.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
farm
24-105mm
canon5d
John Falconer
ace
Protesting against something? Great photo. Love it!
September 1st, 2025
