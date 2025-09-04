Previous
Depth of field by jeneurell
Photo 1942

Depth of field

I've probably got more blurry bits that I need but I thought it was rather pretty. The tiny orchids come out for a few days on our huge Camphor Laurel tree, and the Wisteria covers the garden shed. The glass basket was my mothers.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
532% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful still life and capture, I love the glass basket and colours.
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact