Afternoon walk

My husband John and his sister Pat enjoying an easy walk along the boardwalk near Pat's reitrement village at Buderim. We had just finished a Chinese lunch for Fathers Day - so needed the walk! The walk follows a 'sometime' creek and is a refreshing find in amongst suburbia. Pat's taking it easy and using her walker as she has just had shoulder surgery, and John is taking it easy as he is due for a couple of stents this month. Life revolves around medical issue when you get older - and of course I'm following along with sunglasses until my eyes get used to bright sunlight after my cataract operations.