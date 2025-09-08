Previous
Fungi and moss by jeneurell
Photo 1946

Fungi and moss

A find in the front garden this morning.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
A wonderful image and combination, lovely selective focus and dof.
September 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
September 8th, 2025  
