Laundry visitor by jeneurell
Laundry visitor

John and I were just on our way out to a local science talk and look what we encountered in the laundry.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
julia ace
Oh flip blow that.. Very pleased NZ has no resident snakes..
September 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
OMG, I would freak out!
September 13th, 2025  
