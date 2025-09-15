Memorial for Chris

It was a somewhat sad day today as we went to a memorial for one of our science dicussion group members, Chris Waters. Chris was not a young man, but it was still a shock when he had an old staph infection flare up in his spine - in a few days he was gone. His wife and youngest son spoke about him to over 100 friends on the verandah of the Montville Village Hall. They were obviously upset, but their love for him was apparent, and we found out lots of things we didn't know re his early adventurous life which led him to a small village in India where he met his lovely wife Gheeta. There were a few laughs too - and a cup of tea.