Previous
Photo 1959
John
Not sure who he thinks he is, but he looks happy to be up and about and wandering around the garden after his stent etc. surgery.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
3
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2228
photos
54
followers
65
following
536% complete
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1955
1956
233
1957
234
1958
1959
235
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
john
,
phonephoto
Diana
ace
John sure is looking good after his surgery!
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
A live green man! Nicely shot.
September 25th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looks like the surgery went well
September 25th, 2025
