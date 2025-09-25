Previous
John by jeneurell
Photo 1959

John

Not sure who he thinks he is, but he looks happy to be up and about and wandering around the garden after his stent etc. surgery.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
John sure is looking good after his surgery!
September 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
A live green man! Nicely shot.
September 25th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looks like the surgery went well
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact