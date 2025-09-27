Previous
Dance group at Coolum by jeneurell
Photo 1960

Dance group at Coolum

I loved capturing the concentration on the faces of the indigeneous dancers at the Gathaa Markets at Coolum Beach this morning.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Diana ace
Great action shot and expressions.
September 27th, 2025  
