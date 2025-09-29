Sign up
Photo 1961
New addition to the Lily Ponds
We have some baby swamp hens at the Lily Ponds. Not sure how many, although John saw 5 or 7 all following their mum yesterday. Today they were all over the place.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
bird
,
mapleton
,
lilypond
,
coolpixp900
Diana
ace
How beautiful, we have quite a few too.
September 29th, 2025
