New addition to the Lily Ponds
Photo 1961

New addition to the Lily Ponds

We have some baby swamp hens at the Lily Ponds. Not sure how many, although John saw 5 or 7 all following their mum yesterday. Today they were all over the place.
29th September 2025

Jennifer Eurell

Diana
How beautiful, we have quite a few too.
September 29th, 2025  
