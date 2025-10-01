Mountain Pygmy Possum

My drawing from yesterday's workshop with Jim Cox. It is a bit rough but sort of cute. The scientific name for the Mountain Pygmy Possum is "Burramy parvus" so I have a connection in that the yacht we sailed around the world in was called Burramys, and our previous one we sailed in the Pacific with was Burramy Parvus. It was an interesting process - draw a rough outline in pencil, draw the animal with a black waterproof pen, then use coloured pencils for the colour - dry for the animal, and wet for the background. Spray with fixative and add more detail with grey and white pens.