Nambour mural by jeneurell
Photo 1966

Nambour mural

I was attracted to the contrast in colour and free flowing art of the Barber shop mural, with the neatness of the Nail Shop next door.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Jennifer Eurell

Beverley ace
Dramatic and amazing… cool shot
October 4th, 2025  
