Photo 1967
Kangaroo Paw flower
Eventually the Kangaroo Paw has flowered.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
flower
,
canon5d
julia
ace
Well taken.. love the hairy outer leaves/petals..
October 6th, 2025
