The Clock Shop by jeneurell
Photo 1970

The Clock Shop

A little bit of Bavaria in Montville. They also have novelty clocks and big grandfather clocks - and they are all ticking away.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Babs
Wow it is enough to send you cuckoo ha ha
October 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic and place😊
October 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fascinating
October 11th, 2025  
