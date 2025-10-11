Sign up
Previous
Photo 1970
The Clock Shop
A little bit of Bavaria in Montville. They also have novelty clocks and big grandfather clocks - and they are all ticking away.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Tags
shop
phonephoto
montville
Babs
Wow it is enough to send you cuckoo ha ha
October 11th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic and place😊
October 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Fascinating
October 11th, 2025
