Big mozzie by jeneurell
Photo 1973

Big mozzie

I don't know if it was a big mosquito but that is what it looked like. It was in the loungeroom so John caught it and I kept it until I could get some macro practice. It is now back out in the garden.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Jennifer Eurell

Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Diana ace
What a fantastic image!
October 13th, 2025  
