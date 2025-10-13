Sign up
Photo 1973
Big mozzie
I don't know if it was a big mosquito but that is what it looked like. It was in the loungeroom so John caught it and I kept it until I could get some macro practice. It is now back out in the garden.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time
Tags
macro
insect
canon5d
laowa
Diana
What a fantastic image!
October 13th, 2025
