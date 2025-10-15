Sign up
Previous
Photo 1974
Feather
Found feather - it was in the front yard so I came across it while hosing out the garbage bin. Nice find for a fairly minimalist photo, however it is not easy to get a good photo of white on white.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
0
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
minimalist
,
nikond800
,
laowa
narayani
ace
Great detail. I’d love to see the white on white version.
October 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2025
