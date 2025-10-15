Previous
Feather by jeneurell
Photo 1974

Feather

Found feather - it was in the front yard so I came across it while hosing out the garbage bin. Nice find for a fairly minimalist photo, however it is not easy to get a good photo of white on white.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great detail. I’d love to see the white on white version.
October 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact