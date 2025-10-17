Sign up
Previous
Photo 1977
White on white
My white on white photo of the feather did not turn out very white!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
0
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
Looks like I've made it to my 11th year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a...
2260
photos
54
followers
71
following
541% complete
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Tags
macro
,
canon5d
,
laowa
Annie D
I find white on white difficult. The detail in the feather is fabulous :)
October 17th, 2025
